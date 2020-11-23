National Green Party Women's Caucus supports Transgender Day of Remembrance

The National Women's Caucus of the Green Party of the United States released a statement today in support of the Transgender Day Of Remembrance (TDOR), which is observed this year on November 20. The statement is appended below. TDOR is observed in remembrance of people subjected to discrimination, violence and murder directed against transgender, intersex, non-binary, gender-nonconforming people, and anyone who appears to be stepping outside of normative gender stereotypes.

The Women's Caucus held a webinar event on Friday, November 20 featuring Green Party members and transgender women Veronika Fimbres, Avery Seal, and Cynthya BrianKate, who discussed TDOR and the unique challenges faced by transgender women.

Green Party of the United States

www.gp.org

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Contact:

Monica James (monicajames3409@aol.com)

Cynthya BrianKate (thesacredsideshow@gmail.com), TDOR Event Coordinator & National Green Party Women's Caucus Spokesperson

STATEMENT OF SUPPORT FOR TRANSGENDER DAY OF REMEMBRANCE

The National Women's Caucus (NWC) of the Green Party of the United States (GPUS) adds our support to Transgender Day Of Remembrance (TDOR). This event is in keeping with our Green Pillars, values and our GPUS Platform -- specifically our commitments to Peace/Nonviolence, Upholding Feminism and Gender Self-Determination, and Social and Economic Justice and Equity. This event also supports our NWC commitment to women's rights in all forms. We, the NWC, refuse to turn a blind eye to anti-transgender violence and murders and affirm our support for freedom of gender identity and expression.

TDOR is a worldwide event observed on November 20th every year. The goal is to raise awareness about discrimination, violence and murder directed against transgender, intersex , non-binary, gender-nonconforming people, and anyone who appears to be stepping outside of normative gender stereotypes with a memorial service to commemorate the lives of people killed each year, and to join in solidarity with transgender, intersex, non-binary and gender-nonconforming people and their friends, allies and supporters. We strive to make the world a more safe and accepting place for people of all gender identities and expressions.

We recognize that anyone who in any way steps outside of stereotypes of gender expression may be at risk. The violence and murders are both intersectional, involving a combination of interconnecting (isms), including misogyny. Transphobia, homo/biphobia, racism, classism/economic discrimination, anti-immigrant bias, anti-sex-worker bias, ableism and other isms including misogyny come together to make a deadly combination for too many. We also recognize that a disproportionate number of murders are of TWOC, or Transgender Women Of Color. Trans women are attacked and killed because they are seen as a threat and inferior; trans men because their attackers hatefully mistake them for women wanting male power; and intersex and non-binary and gender-nonconforming people because their killers can't fit them into their narrow definitions. This violence cannot and will not be tolerated.

The NWC stands for the rights of ALL women, including transgender women. We oppose hate and violence in all its forms and believe in free and safe gender expression. We stand with our transgender and gender non-conforming sisters, today and always!