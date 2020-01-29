The Green Party of Ohio calls for candidates for the 2020 election

COLUMBUS Oh – The Ohio Green Party is looking for progressives to run for elected office. In 2020, seats in the US Congress, the Ohio State Senate and US House of Representatives, and other local offices are up for election. To be competitive for these seats candidates need to begin their campaigns early.

All across the country hundreds of Green Party candidates will be challenging the two corporate parties.

This will be a great time for someone to learn the art of running for office, and a smart, energetic person can win. We are looking for people who are under-represented in elective offices; Women, African Americans, Hispanic, Asian Americans, LGBTQ, People with Disabilities, and Young People.



The Green Party of Ohio is using a two-track approach to the 2020 elections. We are gathering signatures to regain party status in Ohio. We are also preparing to run a stand-in candidate to secure a presidential slot for the Green Party nominee.



We are recruiting people to run candidates as independents with the March 16, 2020 filing deadline. Those offices include Ohio House of Representatives, some Ohio Senate seats, the US Congress and other local offices.



We are also looking for volunteers to work with the candidates.



Green office holders in 23 states and the District of Columbia are hard at work for the voters who elected them. They are creating public policy on important issues including civil rights, a living wage, affordable housing, alternative voting systems, peace, and the environment. They are opposing urban sprawl, fracking, and expansion of corporate power. Green office holders ran to make an immediate impact on their communities as town council members, county commissioners, and school board members. These Greens reached out to voters of diverse backgrounds and brought together coalitions of community organizations and individuals to begin to reclaim their local governments.



If you or someone you know is thinking of running, please contact:



Joe DeMare

Political Director of the Green Party of Ohio



Nathan Lane

Co-Chair of the Green Party of Ohio



Logan Martinez

Coordinated Campaign Committee, Green Party of Ohio, Dayton