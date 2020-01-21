Ohio Green Party 2020 state convention

COLUMBUS, Oh – The Ohio Green Party invites all Ohio Greens to our 2020 state nominating convention taking place on Saturday February 29, at the Northwood-High Building, 2231 N. High St., in Columbus Ohio.

We will be hosting a panel of 2020 Green Party presidential candidates. Additional information, including the agenda and speakers, will be provided soon.

All Ohio voters who are registered Green, or who have met the criteria for being recognized as a Green, will have this opportunity to cast their vote for the Green Party Presidential nomination.

The 2020 Green Party Annual National Meeting / Presidential Nominating Convention will take place from July 9 – July 12 at Wayne State University in Detroit.

In Service,

Nathan Lane, Co-chair of the Ohio GP

Anita Rios, Co-chair of the Ohio GP