On this Election Day vote with your heart, vote Green! 💚🌻

Election Day has arrived and the Green Party of New Jersey wants to make sure you are aware of our candidates running this year. We know there has been great early-voting turnout and expect the same with in person voting later today! Read on and share this email with those you feel are obliged to also vote Green!

Governor - Lily Benavides (Write-In)

Lily Benavides is not only one of our State Party Co-Chairs, she is also running for Governor since Stephen Zielinski stepped aside due to a health issue. She has been attending numerous community events, political actions and protests since announcing her candidacy. Despite having her petition being challenged, she doubled-down, announced Lisa Ryan for Lieutenant Governor, then committed to running as a write-in candidate.

With campaign manager, Madelyn Hoffman, Lily has a full social media presence and has hosted debate rebuttals and live streams. She has a robust platform, website and an amazing campaign team. Lily has received endorsements from CeaseFire Now NJ, Fight Back Better, Dr. Irfan Khawaja and Rich Siegel. We hope you will support Lily's write-in campaign and make her your "personal choice" for governor. Each ballot is slightly different but you will need to type in her name fully for the vote to count: LILY BENAVIDES. You can follow her here and learn more about the campaign.

State Assembly - Robin Brownfield LD5

Robin Brownfield on the heels of her Congressional run last year has stepped up to represent the working-class for State Assembly. Robin is running to ensure a new voice would be on the ballot to represent the issues we need addressed in Trenton. This year has proven that both major parties are negligent in maintaining free speech and are capitulating to the donor class when we need an advocate for the people.

Her team has held numerous organizing events and has worked hard to educate voters about choosing Robin first for State Assembly, then if necessary cast a vote for the second seat. Split districts exist and are quite common in our state legislature. Make sure to follow her and learn more below.

State Assembly - Steve Welzer LD14

Steve Welzer has been advocating for a Green "revolution" since co-founding the state party back in 1997. He has served many roles in the state party and continually runs for office to ensure there is another voice and choice on the ballot. He has been a longtime editor and writer for Green Horizons. He has also published a book, "Green Politics and the Greening of Society." After running for Congress last year Steve was one of the first to declare to run for State Assembly. Steve's platform follows similarly to Robin's and believes we deserve spilt representative districts. He is a major advocate for Ranked-Choice Voting as well. You can learn more about the campaign and read Steve's other writings on Medium below.

Lacey Township Committee - Barry Bendar

Barry Bendar is constantly advocating on behalf of his local community. He has served as Elections Chair for numerous years and has run for office before and after joining the Green Party. The perspectives and knowledge Barry offers on the electoral system has helped numerous other candidates and campaigns here in New Jersey.

Barry volunteers for ACS Can, is a lead organizer in Voter Choice NJ and has advocated for animals. This year he is running to fight for his neighbors in Lacey Township. He has continually called out the inept leadership there over a myriad of issues. This year the focus is to save the Worden House, addressing affordability and environmental concerns. You can learn more and follow Barry below.

