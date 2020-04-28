Online presidential candidates forum

Wednesday, April 29 at 8:00 p.m.

Voting open now for the May 16 virtual convention!

ALBANY, NY – We hope everyone is doing well and staying safe during the pandemic.

An absentee ballot vote for the Green Party of New York's (GPNY) virtual presidential nominating convention is currently open.

All GPNY Members (enrolled New York State Greens and Supporting Members legally barred from registering to vote) are invited to participate in our presidential preference vote by absentee ballot. Download, print, and mail to the address listed on the absentee ballot linked here.

Ballots must be postmarked by May 9th.

There are 3 candidates on the GPNY ballot: Howie Hawkins, Dario Hunter, and David Rolde. These candidates have attained official recognition from the Green Party of the United States

Greens will need to provide, with their ballot, information to enable verification of their Green Party enrollment or Supporting Member status. You can confirm your party enrollment with the Board of Elections Voter Lookup.

If you don't have a printer or somewhere/someone that can print the ballot for you, contact one of these volunteers who will mail you a ballot:

Sandy Przybylak - csandyprzybylak@gmail.com

Cassandra Lems - FriendsOfCassandraLems@earthlink.net

Simon St. Laurent - simonstl@simonstl.com

Please note these are volunteers acting independently and GPNY assumes no liability for a situation in which a ballot fails to arrive in time.

You can learn more about the presidential candidates at this Wednesday's (4/29) online Candidates Forum at 8:00 p.m.! You'll be able to watch live on Facebook and YouTube.

RSVP here to have the livestream links emailed to you when they're online!

GPNY has invited Hawkins, Hunter and Rolde to participate. Hawkins and Hunter have confirmed.

We are conducting our May 16 convention virtually with the 100% mail-in presidential ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Announcement of the presidential vote results and the nomination of delegates to represent New York Greens at the Green Party's national convention on July 11 (which will also be virtual) will take place at the GPNY May 16 virtual convention.

We are still working out the details of our state virtual convention but we hope you will join us. You can RSVP to attend.

For further details, go to: www.gpny.org/2020convention.

Stay safe.

Green Party of Onondaga County