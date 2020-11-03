We don't need to remind you that today is Election Day, because everywhere you turn, everyone is urging voters to show up at the polls. In case you still haven't voted, we have a state-by-state guide on what you need to do to cast your vote today.

Staff and volunteers are still on the phones today, and if you can make another donation today to help us reach more voters, please do. Remember that some 100 million people who could vote in 2016, didn't, and we need to reach them TODAY.

But today is not the end of the road; in fact, we've only just begun. In the immediate days ahead, our campaign will be in the courts and in the streets if necessary to fight for full and accurate vote counts so the real winners of this year’s elections take office.



Regardless of the relative balance of power after this election between the two corporate parties in the presidency, the Senate, the House, and the state houses, our campaign will mobilize support for our demands and for Green and independent socialist candidates in the next election cycle.



We will not be waiting for future elections to mobilize support for our demands. We will be educating the public, building coalitions, and mobilizing actions to advance our program.

That program includes:

A full-strength Green New Deal

An economic bill of rights

Racial justice

Peace initiatives

Democracy reforms

And it also includes helping to strengthen and reinforce Green state and local parties all across the country, to regain or attain ballot lines so that we can run thousands of candidates for local and state offices, as well as Congress.

With a strong Green elected base, we will have people in place who will respond to the demands from below and work in concert with the working class. And because they won't be beholden to corporate dollars and instead will be directly accountable to the people who put them in office, we can be sure that we will have our demands met. They won't simply represent the working class, they will be of the working class.

One of the Green Party's 10 Key Values is Future Focus and Sustainability.

Our actions and policies should be motivated by long-term goals. We seek to protect valuable natural resources, safely disposing of or 'unmaking' all waste we create, while developing a sustainable economics that does not depend on continual expansion for survival. We must counterbalance the drive for short-term profits by assuring that economic development, new technologies, and fiscal policies are responsible to future generations who will inherit the results of our actions. We must make the quality of all lives, rather than open-ended economic growth, the focus of future thinking and policy.

It's up to us, Greens and Socialists, to work toward a future we all deserve.

Tonight, we will hold our Election Night live stream, with special guests like Jill Stein, Ajamu Baraka, Cheri Honkala, Gloria Mattera and Margaret Flowers. Also scheduled are Lee Camp and Ron Placone, as well as progressive allies like Peter Daou and Ryan Knight. We'll even be hearing from some of the most dynamic Green candidates that have worked hard to represent our shared values.

You can subscribe to that live stream here. The show starts at 7 pm EST (6 pm CST, 5 pm MST, 4 pm PST). We'll be streaming on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Periscope and Twitch. We hope to see you there tonight!

The future begins now, and we hope you stay on for the ride.

In solidarity,

Team Howie and Angela