Open municipal village or city Wisconsin clerk jobs

MADISON, WI – Wisconsin Green Party members would make great Municipal Clerks! Here are some clerk vacancies across the state. Share these with your networks as we try to recruit progressive clerks. The City Clerk's duties involve the overall administration and operation of voter registration and elections. These jobs can assist you to get started in a career in government.

For example, below is the: City of Watertown job description:

Position Objectives:

The Finance Department is seeking qualified applicants for a full-time Clerk for the City of Watertown.

This is a full-time salary position with hours dependent on departmental need to include committee meetings.

Duties and Responsibilities:

This is a managerial position whose duties are performed in accordance with the laws and statutes of the State of Wisconsin and the policies of the City of Watertown. The City Clerk's duties involve the overall administration and operation of voter registration and elections, issuing municipal licenses and oaths, maintaining official City records, and supervision of assigned staff.

Under the administrative direction of the Finance Director/Treasurer, this position is expected to exercise considerable initiative and sound judgment performing work of considerable difficulty involving elections, and licensing. Work is reviewed through conferences, periodic performance evaluation reports and observation of results achieved. This position supervises the operations staff associated with the Clerk and directs and assists department heads and supervisors in appropriate matters. For full list of duties see the attached job description.

Minimum Requirements:

Required Knowledge, Skills and Abilities: Graduation from an accredited college, university, or technical college with major course work in public administration, business or a related field with three (3) years of experience in the field, and three (3) years of leadership experience, and/or experience to include

Experience as a municipal clerk or deputy clerk in Wisconsin with experience in election administration, Board of Review processes, record-keeping, and licensing.

Certification or ability to obtain certification as a WI Certified Municipal Clerk (WCMC) within three years strongly preferred.

Experience supervising employees.

Comprehensive knowledge of State Statutes, City ordinances, regulations and other legal provisions related to the organization and function of municipal government and the office of Clerk.

Knowledge of computer hardware/software for office and administration.

Considerable ability to plan, organize, and direct the work of others in an efficient and economical manner and maintains departmental culture

Considerable skill and ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with City departments, officials, and the general public.

Comprehensive knowledge of election procedures and statutes.

Must be bondable.

Must possess a valid driver license or ability to obtain one.

Notary Public certification required within 6 months.

Benefits:

Starting compensation is $29.69 to $31.01, DOQ.

Take a look at www.wisclerks.org for more details.



Here we search indeed for WI municipal clerk positions.

The idea for this post came from Citizen Action of Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Green Party

http://www.wisconsingreenparty.org/