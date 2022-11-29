Our Gratitude for investing in a green future!

Congratulations Elected Greens!

We are grateful to all the California Greens who ran for office in California's November 8, 2022 elections and we want to congratulate the nine Greens who have won their seats. At least sixteen Green Candidates were on ballot, including six incumbents. Ballots are still being counted so there may be more Greens who are ultimately elected. See more information and look for upcoming updates HERE.

Michael Kerr, Green candidate for US House of Representatives in District 10, has currently earned 21% of the vote. He is among only five Green candidates to appear on the November general election ballot in the past 21 years since the top two primary system was adopted in California. Learn more about the history of elected Greens HERE.

