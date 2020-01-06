PA Green Party announces 2020 presidential caucus

PHILADELPHIA – On December 30, the Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA) Steering Committee announced that their 2020 Presidential Caucus will take place during the month of April 2020. The Steering Committee further called for all Pennsylvania County Green Parties to schedule a county Presidential Caucus during their April membership meeting.

Currently, there are seven candidates seeking the Green Party nomination for President of the U.S. They are Howie Hawkins of New York, Dario Hunter and Dennis Lambert of Ohio, Sedinam Moyowasiza-Curry of California, David Rolde of Massachusetts, Ian Schlakman of Maryland, and Chad Wilson of Tennessee.

Green Party of Pennsylvania





Saturday, January 4, 2020



Chris Robinson, Communication Team, 215-843-4256 and chrisrecon@netzero.net

Tim Runkle, GPPA Spokesman

"The Green Party's decentralized yet unified caucus process is driven by our local membership,” said GPPA Spokesman Tim Runkle, chair of the Lancaster County Green Party. “It ensures that our Presidential nomination will be made in a democratic and participatory manner. Our Presidential Caucus is a true demonstration of grassroots democracy. Completely self-funded and organized by our volunteers, we invite all Pennsylvanians to join us as Green Party voters. Together we will create a real alternative to the corporate party system."

GPPA will hold a Presidential Forum for interested candidates at their spring meeting in Harrisburg, PA, on March 21.

PA county Green Parties have scheduled Presidential Caucuses during April in Allegheny, Erie, Lancaster and Philadelphia Counties. A Regional Presidential Caucus for Greens in the Shenandoah Valley is also planned. Other regions and county Green Parties will announce their Presidential Caucuses soon.

The Green Party of PA (GPPA) is an independent political party that stands in opposition to the two corporate parties. GPPA candidates promote public policy based on the Green Party's four pillars: grassroots democracy, nonviolence, ecological wisdom, and social justice/equal opportunity.