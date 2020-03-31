PA Greens demand relief from candidate nomination procedures

PHILADELPHIA – On Monday, March 30, the Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA) Steering Committee and statewide candidates demanded relief from the Pennsylvania candidate nomination procedures. In a letter to Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and legislative leaders, the Green Party asked that “the [nomination paper] signature requirement for the statewide ballot be waived or suspended for the current election cycle” for Green Party candidates in response to emergency circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

GPPA Secretary Beth Scroggin of Chester County said, "Many public and private events began to be canceled prior to official government action. The CDC has recommended public events be canceled and for isolation to remain in place for at least eight weeks. The duration of this quarantine could be much longer depending on how seriously the virus spreads. Governor Wolf has already issued several executive orders to attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19. Under these circumstances, there is a strong possibility that the Green Party will be unable to harvest nomination signatures in any realistic manner during the legally mandated petitioning period."



GPPA Co-Chair Alan Smith of Chester County said, "Without relief from the nomination signature requirement, Green Party candidates may not be able to campaign for office or to appear on the General Election ballot on November 3. This extremely unusual situation would prohibit every voter in our Commonwealth from considering or voting for candidates who favor single payer healthcare, an end to mass incarceration, a Real Green New Deal and a universal basic income. Without the nomination of Green Party candidates, voters will be limited to the failed policies of the two corporate parties."



GPPA Treasurer Tim Runkle of Lancaster County explained, "Because of the circumstances inflicted upon us by the current pandemic, the Green Party respectfully request that the Governor and General Assembly order the PA Department of State to take immediate emergency action to honor the right of our political party and its statewide candidates for President, PA Attorney General, PA Auditor General and PA Treasurer to appear on the General Election ballot.

Registered voters in Pennsylvania can express their support for ensuring the Green Party is on the ballot by signing onto the letter as a citizen endorser. For more information, including the full letter and how to sign, please see https://www.gpofpa.org/dont_let_covid_19_keep_greens_off_the_ballot.

The Green Party of PA (GPPA) is an independent political party that stands in opposition to the two corporate parties. GPPA candidates promote public policy based on the Green Party's four pillars: grassroots democracy, nonviolence, ecological wisdom, and social justice/equal opportunity. For further information about GPPA, please visit www.gpofpa.org or email contact@gpofpa.org. Please follow GPPA on social media: Facebook and Twitter.

