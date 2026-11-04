Pāʻele Kiakona: Hawaiʻi Green Party Candidate Makes History, Edges Democrat

For only the fifth time in national history, a Green Party candidate appears to have been elected to a state legislature.

His name is Pāʻele Kiakona, and he is a community activist best known for his leadership with Lahaina Strong, a group that has played an influential role in the recovery of Maui since the August 2023 wildfires.

Honolulu Civil Beat

By Chad Blair

November 4, 2026

According to the final election results for Maui County, Kiakona had 41.1% of the vote in House District 14 (Kahakuloa, Waihe‘e, portions of Waiehu and Ma‘alaea, Olowalu, Lahaina, Lahainaluna, Ka‘anapali, Mahinahina Camp, Kahana, Honokahua).

In second place is Sne Patel, the Democrat, with 39.6% — a difference of just 107 votes. If those numbers hold, the race would not trigger an automatic recount. Incumbent Elle Cochran, a Republican who previously was a Democrat, finished third at 17%.

When the second round of results was released around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Kiakona trailed Patel 39.7% to 40.8%. But those numbers shifted when the third batch of results was released around 2:30 a.m.

Precinct data suggests Kiakona got more in-person votes than Patel and outperformed him in the residential areas of Lahaina town and in Waiehu on Maui’s north side.

Messages were left Wednesday morning with Kiakona. But Scott Nago, the chief election officer, confirmed that the Maui numbers are considered “election day” final results until Nov. 10, the deadline to “cure” any concerns over voter signatures on ballots.

Susan Roberts Emery, co-chair of the Green Party of Hawaiʻi, said she went to bed with her candidate behind and awoke to a new outcome.

“I am in tears,” she said. “We have a man who has been standing for protecting the ʻāina (the land) and that was what his whole campaign was about. He was running against a Democrat who is a developer, who sees the land as a commodity. Well, bam! Aloha! ʻĀina wins.”

Colin Moore, a political analyst with the University of Hawaiʻi Mānoa, said that if Kiakona’s win holds, it would be of national significance.

“I believe that he becomes the fifth Green Party member elected to a state legislature ever,” he said. “But is it a unique victory because he had what almost no other third-party candidate has, is the backing of a lot of intense interest. That combined with his operational charisma and connections to the community through Lahaina Strong is what put him over the top.”

The state’s five largest unions by membership backed Kiakona, even though they usually back Democrats.

The backing of the unions allowed him to overcome whatever skepticism there would be among Democrats to support a third-party candidate, Moore said.

How Kiakona will work in a legislature still heavily controlled by Democrats is up to him, Moore said.

“Is he going to caucus with Democrats? I think there is every reason for the speaker of the House, Nadine Nakamura, to include him because he is such a valuable member of the community and has such a large presence in state politics. It would be a very bad move to exclude him from power within the chamber.”

“At the same time,” Moore added, “it depends on Kiakona’s willingness to work with the Democrats. If he does not, he could be considered completely frozen out.”

Said Emery, “Today we are celebrating, but tomorrow starts the hard work. This is a big time for the Green Party, this big crack in the mountain that we need. Josh Green, look out, here we come.”

Green, the incumbent Hawaiʻi governor, was reelected Tuesday in a landslide.

In Kiakona’s Candidate Q&A for Civil Beat, gave this answer to a question that asked why he was best suited to be the House representative for his district:

“I am a Lahaina boy, born and raised, and I have spent my life preparing to serving this community. As an organizer, a Board of Water Supply member, and someone who helped hold our people together after the fire, I want this seat because I love these islands and the folks who call them home. I believe good leadership is about listening, building relationships, and bringing state and county together to serve our families with humility.”