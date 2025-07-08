Panther Power: Principles & Practice of Revolutionary Politics

Throughout history, people have come together to imagine new possibilities for justice, dignity, and community. Few movements captured this spirit as vividly as the Black Panther Party.

Beyond the headlines and the controversies, the Panthers built programs that provided food, healthcare, and education. They believed that true freedom required political change and practical support for everyday life. Their work left a lasting mark on broader conversations about equity, democracy, and the role of community in shaping our future.

Next weekend, I’ll be teaching a two-day virtual seminar exploring the roots and branches of Panther practice. Together, we’ll look at the historical forces that shaped the Party’s vision, the programs they developed, and how we might learn from their experiences as we navigate our own times.

When: 12 and 13 July

Time: 11 AM – 1 PM PST each day

Where: Online (link provided upon registration)

The seminar is free and open to all. If you’re able, I invite you to make a suggested donation of $66 to help support our ongoing work.

I hope you’ll join me for this conversation.

In Peace and Power,

Butch Ware