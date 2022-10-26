Patricia Mickel for Superintendent of Education

Patricia Mickel is a Green Party of South Carolina candidate running for Superintendent of Education for South Carolina. Mickel is an educator who says she is fighting for equitable learning for all students, regardless of race, ability or religion.

GET OUT THE VOTE!

If you're ready for the change that is coming;

If you're ready to see South Carolina students move up the ladder of success;

If you're ready to put your child's education first;

Then you're ready to VOTE MICKEL for South Carolina Superintendent of Education!

Serving the Community

I have been an educator for over fifteen years, as well as a club sponsor and mentor. I volunteer in my profession, my community, and my church.

United by a Common Goal

It's been over 60 years since the US Supreme Court declared education "a right which must be made available to all on equal terms." For this reason, I'm fighting for equitable learning for every student, regardless of race, religion, creed or ability.

Get Involved

I cannot win this race without your help. We must go back to the grassroots approaches to achieve this goal: word-of-mouth, volunteering, canvasing neighborhoods, and donating. Together we can do it.