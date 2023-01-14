People Speak Out to Stop Racism, Poverty & WWIII
We Need Jobs, Housing, Food & Healthcare
Speakers Include
Rev. Annie Chambers, National Welfare Rights Union co-chair & public housing advocate (Maryland Green Party);
John Parker, Socialist Unity Party, Calif. U.S. Senate Candidate who recently traveled to Donbass;
Margaret Kimberley, Black Agenda Report executive editor (Green Party of New York);
David Clennon, action & activist;
Melinda Butterfield, Struggle-La Lucha co-editor & author of “U.S. Proxy War in Ukraine & Donbass”;
Berta Joubert-Ceci, Women In Struggle/Mujeres En Lucha;
Joe Lombardo, United National Antiwar Coalition national coordinator (Green Party of New York);
Omowale Clay, December 12 Movement
Ellie McCrow, Pratt Workers United organizing committee
