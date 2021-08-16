Pacific Green Party holding convention on Saturday

Call for candidates, Summer Convention, Sat Aug 21: Visioning and Strategy 2022

Update on Campaign Finance Reform; sign-up NOW to collect signatures to put the initiative on the ballot in 2022

Portland: Hawthorne Street Fair Aug 22, call for volunteers

Other announcements

Summer Convention Saturday, August 21, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Visioning & Strategy 2022, Call for Candidates

You need to register to attend the convention (free, but registration required). At this convention we will review key races and initiatives in 2022, with presentations from greens at the local and national levels showcasing tools and resources to run effective campaigns.

We are calling for candidates to run for office in 2022, as well as for roles on the State Coordinating Committee (positions up for election in December) and the National Committee (current positions open).

Check out the agenda, spread the word and register. For more information and registration please go to pacificgreens.org/events.

Update on Campaign Finance Reform

Even though Measure 107 passed with 78% voter approval in 2020 paving the way for campaign finance reform; nothing was passed in 2021 by the legislature. Surprised? Not really, if we want change we must take charge ourselves.

The Honest Elections coalition is drafting the text of an initiative to be placed on the ballot for approval by voters in 2022. We need to start collecting signatures immediately starting in September. We need 30 people to commit to collecting at least 10 signatures each.

Please signup at pacificgreens.org/volunteer.

Hawthorne Street Fair - Portland, Sunday August 22

If there is a future, it will be Green! The Hawthorne Street Fair is one of the first public events since the onset of COVID. We have retained a table at this major local event. Join fellow greens from Portland to meet each other and engage the public.

Please signup at pacificgreens.org/volunteer.

Other announcements

If your local chapter has announcements or events, please send those to [email protected]. We are aiming to send an email blast on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month. Deadline for submission (with brief final text and associated image) is Tuesday evening before the blast.

If you contacted us through the website

We are having more people contact us than we can reply. Please join us for the volunteer onboarding meetings; 3rd Saturday of the month, 11am. Link located at pacificgreens.org/events.

Communications Committee

