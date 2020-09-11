We’re picking up momentum for the first debate!

The Lisa Savage for US Senate campaign is picking up momentum as we head for the first debate this Friday September 11th!

We’re seeing campaign signs spring up around the state, excellent media coverage like Mainer’s cover story featuring Lisa as “The People’s Choice”, and more and more people posting on social media why they plan to #RankLisaFirst.

Friday’s debate, when thousands of Maine voters will hear from Lisa for the first time, could turn this steady stream of support into a flood. We have big plans to use the debate as a springboard to build grassroots support for Lisa across the state, but we need your help. RSVP and join us on Facebook.

Debate sponsors have announced they will be using the hashtag #DecisionMaine so make sure to use it when commenting.

The debate will be broadcast live at 7:00 p.m., September 11 by:

Right now we’re just 91 donors short of our goal of 1,000 unique donors by the debate - if you haven’t contributed yet, please donate whatever you can now and help us send Lisa into the first debate with 1,000 grassroots donors behind her!

Thanks to generous support from people like you, we’ve already reached our first goal of raising $10,000 before the first debate! That’s allowed us to start placing ads in local media highlighting the fact that Lisa Savage is the only candidate in Maine’s Senate race supporting Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, ending endless wars, and getting big money out of politics.

Ranked-choice voting gives us an unprecedented opportunity to ride this popular message to a historic win. We just need to get the word out to voters: if you agree with our message, rank Lisa first!

Will you donate now to help us reach our goal of 1,000 grassroots donors by Friday's debate, so we can power Lisa to a breakthrough victory?

Thank you for everything you do to help build this inspiring movement for people, planet, and peace.

With incredible supporters like you, we can WIN this race and make history!

In gratitude,

The Lisa for Maine Team

https://www.lisaformaine.org

