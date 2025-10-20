Dave Sutliff-Atias: Please help our Green candidate on the ballot in Rochester

Long time Green activist Dave Sutliff-Atias is on the ballot for a seat on the Rochester City Council. Dave has been going to events and neighborhood meetings since last winter, collected 1,755 signatures to get on the ballot, and has knocked on thousands of doors so far. He has deployed over 50 lawn signs up at supporters' houses around the City.

Dave's campaign is getting unprecedented attention for a Green in Rochester. Dave will be on a popular noontime radio show this Monday, Connections with Evan Dawson, and will be participating in the League of Women Voters candidate forum later that evening. You can see everything Dave's doing at his website, https://www.daveforchange.org, or on any social media platform at the handle @daveforchange.

Dave's campaign has now reached the point where the one major activity left to be done costs money, is coming up and you can help fund it. We're going to be sending out letters to targeted voters who live in apartments whose doors the campaign is otherwise unable to reach.

To help us fund this effort, please go to https://www.daveforchange.org/donate.

Every dollar helps! Thank you!

Green Party of New York

www.gpny.org