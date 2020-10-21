Pledge to #VoteGreen for Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker

We’re reaching out because we need your help to save the Green Party here in New York.

Election Day is two weeks away. We’re asking Greens and Green allies to sign a pledge to vote for Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker.

Why?

Gov. Cuomo and the Democrats changed the law this year so that if we don’t get at least 150,000 votes here in New York, the Green Party will disappear from the ballot.

We’re also asking committed Greens to convince at least one other person to vote Green in New York this year, too. Can you help us with that?

Here are other ways you can help, too:

Chip in $5 to help with our ballot-line defense fund

Volunteer to phone-bank

Spread the word on social media

Connect with your local Green organization

See, just a second. Sign the pledge and tell your friends!

Help us save the Green Party and build an eco-socialist future!

Green Party of New York

http://www.gpny.org/