ROCHESTER, NY – If you're a Green, or Green-friendly, you know that the 2020 election results were not a cause for celebration. Yes, we're getting rid of Trump, but not the causes of Trumpism. There is still a lot of work to do and as usual, the Greens are getting down to it.

Join the Green Party of Monroe County for our monthly meeting on Thursday, December 10th at 7:00 p.m. This month we will be discussing The State of Police Accountability in Rochester with brief presentations from three different groups:

Register to get the Zoom link for the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0ld-2trzMsEtBhGD7yx6nn3xxENAwnNXhp

Did you hear about the gains made by the Australian Greens in their recent election? The reason we bring it up is because their victories showed "that a clear left-wing platform, backed up by patient organizing, can build an alternative to neoliberal politics." You can read about it here.

That's what we need to do in Monroe County. The ruling elite in ourcommunity will not bring the solutions we need to fight systemic racism, poverty, and climate change. Will you help us tackle these problems? There are a number of ways you can help:

*Volunteer to help us create a people-centered political platform that Green candidates can run on.

*Become an officer in the local Green Party. Internal elections for 2 Co-Chairs, Secretary, & Treasurer happen in January.

*Run for local office in 2021! We need folks to run for town boards, village councils, school boards, City Council, and more! We can help!

*Become a monthly sustaining donor to the Green Party of New York. The local party gets half of your donation.

*Help with social media, creating content, graphic design, and more.

Email your questions and ideas &/or come to the Zoom meeting on December 10th!

Just as a reminder: in last week's email we let you know about some actions you could take to improve our community. Once again, they are:

The City-Wide Tenant Union has been fighting to end this Pandemic Eviction Crisis, both in Rochester and around the State. See their list of demands here.

The Rochester Organization of Rank and File Educators (RORE) has organized a petition calling for the stoppage of any layoffs of any staff of the Rochester City School District who work directly with children. Please sign and share this petition.

Rochester Black Pride is on a mission to secure a building in order to provide a cultural resource & event center, retail/cafe space, and most importantly housing for the area's Black Trans & Queer community. Donate to their fundraising effort here.

Thank you for all you do and we can't wait to see you on December 10th!

Green Party of Monroe County

http://www.greenrochester.org/