Great news! Just filed a powerhouse challenge to the FEC we believe we can win

I’m excited beyond belief. We’ve just filed our legal brief challenging the FEC in the DC Court of Appeals, thanks to the help of visionaries like you! Our lawsuit, you may recall, contests the FEC’s draconian order that I personally repay over $175,000 in matching funds we used to get on the ballot – 6 years after the fact, no less.

But the case is not simply a defense of yours truly from a decision with crushing personal consequences that would also discourage future grassroots challengers. We are fighting for the principles of open democracy at the foundation of the public matching funds program – namely fairness and political competition. And we have a real shot at prevailing! It seems miraculous with today's swamp more awash than ever in big bucks from the elites. But it turns out these core democratic principles are actually written into prior court decisions about the matching funds program, giving us a real chance to fight for fair public funding.



As we enter the final battle of the two-year struggle, however, we’re in immediate need of funds to complete the fight. Please consider making an urgent contribution so we can pay critical legal costs beyond the Center for Competitive Democracy's (CDC) pro bono services, (and cover bare bones administrative costs and residual fines).



As you well know, the foundations of democracy are under attack on many fronts – from the assault on Julian Assange and press freedom, to the dirty tricks used to throw the inspirational Matt Hoh off the North Carolina ballot, block all independent parties in New York state and more.



Right now, however, I’m so encouraged that the prospects of prevailing in our current battle have undergone a major turnaround. While there’s no guarantee, our attorneys have unearthed legal precedents that clarify our matching funds system was intended to support equitable funding for alternative candidates.



In short, attorneys Oliver Hall (with the Center for Competitive Democracy), and Harry Kresky have identified a key statute that discriminates against alternative parties and independents by terminating our public funding when the major parties conclude their conventions. So if major parties’ conventions are early, as in 2016, matching funds for alternative candidates are cut off before signature collections are completed, making it virtually impossible to qualify for the ballot in multiple states - keeping grassroots alternatives out of contention.



This “imposes severe and unequal burdens on minor party candidates, produces arbitrary results [and] serves no legitimate governmental interest”. (See a short summary or the full brief.)



Click here to help continue this battle for democracy we believe we can win. At a time when the policies of both establishment parties have brought catastrophe to the climate, working people, peace and democracy, and nearly two-thirds of voters are clamoring for another political party, this struggle for fair matching funds is more important than ever. And there's not a moment to lose.



Thank you so much for all you do for people, planet, peace and democracy!

Jill Stein

Green Party Presidential nominee 2012, 2016

PS. Go here for a discussion with Briahna Joy Gray, Matt Hoh and yours truly about our ongoing fights against the many forms of 3rd party (voter) suppression. I hope you will support all of these valiant struggles!