Press Conference with Green candidates running across the country

From School Board to Governor, Greens are running for office across the entire country. Follow LIVE coverage of the Green Party's 2017 National Convention in Newark, NJ!

• Constance A. Gadell Newton for Governor of Ohio in 2018

• Mirna Martínez, member of the Board of Education of New London, Connecticut (running for reelection)

• Jules Mermelstein for Pennsylvania Superior Court Judge

• David Ochmanowicz, for School Board in Quakertown, Pennsylvania

• Jeff Peress, for City Council of Glen Cove, Long Island, New York

#WeAreGreen July 14, 2017