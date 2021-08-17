Prophets and Profits

I never thought I'd be playing the prophet.

But that's what it felt like at the last candidate forum. I was up on stage, talking about the latest grim forecast from that international panel of scientists, warning that we've passed numerous key irreversible tipping points, that we are locked in to a hotter future.

But there's still time to make a difference if we take bold action now! We can still limit how bad it will be!

No one wants to hear that message. But I believe it's what we need to hear right now.

You can hear me delivering that message on video or audio.

Step Up for Action (9 August 2021) Forum part 1 and part 2.

Long Live Alternative Parties (6 August 2021) interview.

In related news, I'm proud to be associated with the Greater New Orleans Interfaith Climate Coalition, a group that has just now scored a win. At their behest, the New Orleans Ethic Review Board recommended barring City Council campaign donations from the utilities they regulate (like Entergy). This would impact candidates running for Council (like me) if it became law. And it makes good sense.

For The Future

Bart Everson

https://barteverson.com

