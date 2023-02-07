Proposal 1124: Endorse the February 19, 2023, Rage Against the War Machine Demonstration
Background
The Green Party of the U.S. has approved a statement calling for a negotiated end to the Ukraine War. Accordingly, the GPUS should support and endorse the February 19 “Rage Against the War Machine” anti-war demonstration in Washington DC. The demands of the demonstration organizers, listed below, are consistent with the positions of the GPUS.
Not One More Penny for War in Ukraine
Negotiate Peace
Stop the War Inflation
Disband NATO
Global Nuclear De-Escalation
Slash the Pentagon Budget
Abolish the CIA and Military-Industrial Deep State
Abolish War and Empire
Restore Civil Liberties
Free Julian Assange
This action has already been endorsed by multiple anti-war groups, and the GPUS should join them to strengthen opposition to America’s endless wars. Although some of the groups participating in this demonstration do not share all of the goals of the GPUS, advancing the cause of peace, a pillar of the USGP platform, should take precedence over considerations of ideological homogeneity. The GPUS should play a leading role in the emergence of a unified U.S. anti-war movement.
Proposal
The Green Party of the United States (GPUS) hereby endorses the “Rage Against the War Machine” demonstration planned for February 19 in Washington DC.
Resources
A $500 contribution is required by the demonstration organizers for an endorsing organization to be listed on the Rage Against the War Machine website. This proposal does NOT authorize any spending; a determination on the contribution shall be made after an endorsement vote is considered first. If GPUS lacks the resources to make this contribution, we should still endorse the demonstration and encourage participation in this action by our members.
Contacts
GPAX Co-Chairs: Haig Hovaness ([email protected]); Madelyn Hoffman ([email protected])
References
https://rageagainstwar.com/#Hom
