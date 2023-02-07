Proposal 1124: Endorse the February 19, 2023, Rage Against the War Machine Demonstration

Background

The Green Party of the U.S. has approved a statement calling for a negotiated end to the Ukraine War. Accordingly, the GPUS should support and endorse the February 19 “Rage Against the War Machine” anti-war demonstration in Washington DC. The demands of the demonstration organizers, listed below, are consistent with the positions of the GPUS.

Not One More Penny for War in Ukraine

Negotiate Peace

Stop the War Inflation

Disband NATO

Global Nuclear De-Escalation

Slash the Pentagon Budget

Abolish the CIA and Military-Industrial Deep State

Abolish War and Empire

Restore Civil Liberties

Free Julian Assange

This action has already been endorsed by multiple anti-war groups, and the GPUS should join them to strengthen opposition to America’s endless wars. Although some of the groups participating in this demonstration do not share all of the goals of the GPUS, advancing the cause of peace, a pillar of the USGP platform, should take precedence over considerations of ideological homogeneity. The GPUS should play a leading role in the emergence of a unified U.S. anti-war movement.

Proposal

The Green Party of the United States (GPUS) hereby endorses the “Rage Against the War Machine” demonstration planned for February 19 in Washington DC.

Resources

A $500 contribution is required by the demonstration organizers for an endorsing organization to be listed on the Rage Against the War Machine website. This proposal does NOT authorize any spending; a determination on the contribution shall be made after an endorsement vote is considered first. If GPUS lacks the resources to make this contribution, we should still endorse the demonstration and encourage participation in this action by our members.

Contacts

GPAX Co-Chairs: Haig Hovaness ([email protected]); Madelyn Hoffman ([email protected])

References

https://rageagainstwar.com/#Hom