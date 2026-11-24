Title: Disavowal of Cynthia McKinney and Reaffirmation of Green Party Values

Type of Proposal: Resolution

Expected Approval Threshold: 50% + 1

Requested Proposal Decision Making Timeline: 2-week discussion period

Background

Former Green Party presidential nominee Cynthia McKinney has drawn widespread condemnation for promoting antisemitic tropes, Holocaust denial, anti-LGBTQ+ hate speech, climate change denial, conspiracy theories and extreme far-right rhetoric. Despite no longer being affiliated with GPUS, McKinney continues to involve herself in GPUS affairs and continues to be promoted by GPUS figures at the local, state, and national level. Recently McKinney has endorsed Green Party candidates for Green Party national treasurer, North Carolina Green Party co-chair, North Carolina state senate, Arizona Governor, Arizona Congressional District 6, Arizona Congressional District 3, Minnesota Governor, among others. Green candidates continue to tout McKinney’s endorsement, associating the broader Green movement with far-right and Nazi rhetoric. This proposal seeks to distance the Green Party from McKinney and associated far-right extremism.

Proposal

Resolution to Disavow Cynthia McKinney and Reaffirm Core Green Party Values

WHEREAS, the Green Party of the United States was founded on key values that include Social Justice, Non-Violence, Feminism & Gender Equity, and Respect for Diversity; and



WHEREAS, crucial to these values is a clear and unwavering commitment to opposing all forms of racism, bigotry, and religious and ethnic hatred, including antisemitism and anti-LGBTQ+ hate speech; and



WHEREAS, in recent years, former Green Party presidential nominee Cynthia McKinney has drawn widespread condemnation for promoting antisemitic tropes, Holocaust denial, anti-LGBTQ+ hate speech, climate change denial, conspiracy theories and extreme far-right rhetoric; and



WHEREAS, while anti-Zionism and legitimate criticism of the state of Israel and its genocidal policies towards Palestinians are encouraged, McKinney’s public record demonstrates a clear pattern of promoting generalized hatred against Jewish people and aligning with far-right extremist and Nazi ideology; and



WHEREAS, McKinney has routinely engaged in explicit Holocaust denial and historical revisionism across her official social media accounts, including making posts on her public X (formerly Twitter) account; and

WHEREAS, in addition to her own posts, McKinney has shared others’ posts which similarly include the above-mentioned far-right extremist ideology; and



WHEREAS, McKinney promoted a 2023 event hosted in part by former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan David Duke that characterized Jewish people as the “common enemy,” prompting a condemnation by the Wisconsin Green Party republished by GPUS; and

WHEREAS, McKinney is no longer affiliated with the GPUS, as the Georgia Green Party was disaffiliated in 2021 for anti-trans bigotry; and



WHEREAS, McKinney has no affiliation with the Unified Green Party of Georgia, the GPUS affiliate in the state of Georgia;



WHEREAS, McKinney continues to promote herself as being affiliated with the GPUS, as a former presidential nominee of the GPUS, and as a 2026 Green Party candidate for Congress in Georgia’s 14th congressional district, for which she did not gain ballot access; and



WHEREAS, McKinney ran in 2020 with Jesse Ventura against the duly nominated GPUS presidential ticket in Alaska, resulting in the disaffiliation of the Green Party of Alaska; and



WHEREAS, McKinney continues to involve herself in GPUS affairs by endorsing candidates for public office and internal party positions; and



WHEREAS, GPUS candidates continue to accept and promote McKinney’s endorsement; and

WHEREAS, continuing to platform, tout, or accept endorsements from McKinney directly compromises the integrity of the GPUS and undermines public trust in our commitment to human rights;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Green National Committee formally disavows Cynthia McKinney due to her sustained public promotion of antisemitism, Holocaust denial, conspiracy theories, anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, climate change denial, and far-right and Nazi hate speech; and



BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Green National Committee urges all state affiliates, caucuses, party officers, and candidates to refuse and retract any endorsements of or from Cynthia McKinney, and to refrain from platforming McKinney or any individuals who actively engage in hate speech or conspiracy theories targeting protected groups; and



BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Green National Committee reaffirms its commitment to separating legitimate political critique, human rights advocacy, anti-war initiatives, and anti-Zionism from antisemitism, conspiracy theories, and far-right rhetoric; and



BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that GPUS and its affiliated state parties and caucuses are encouraged to refrain from electing or promoting, to either public office or internal party office, any candidate who promotes McKinne, accepts her endorsement, or similarly engages in hate speech and far-right rhetoric; and



BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that, upon passage, this resolution shall be published on the official GPUS website and social media; and



BE IT FINALLY RESOLVED, that this resolution shall be formally transmitted to all state party co-chairs and national caucuses to guide public relations and endorsement practices going forward.





Resources

CONTACTS

Mountain Party of West Virginia

Ashley Ramsden

Paige Reiring

Dylan Parsons



References

References (non-exhaustive)

Posts by McKinney via her X account https://x.com/cynthiamckinney

“The [number of Jews killed in the Holocaust] wasn’t six million after all?? What about those punished and even imprisoned for saying so?? Is this a ‘you can’t say, but I can’ kind of thing??” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/1261610479056826372

“An Iranian comedy movie about time travelling Nazis who try to recreate the Holocaust in 2020 but, even while using the most modern technology, can't even get close to the six million number . . .” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/1918506564618420411

Quoted a post saying “If you say [Jews] run the country you’re antisemitic” followed by three fecal emojis, and replied that “Antisemitic is the name the mostly European Jews call people who tell the truth about them!” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/2023014995165069446

“...the Masters of the Universe are Jews. END THE FED, END MASTERS...”

“PAY NO ATTENTION TO THOSE JEWS WHO CONTROL YOUR CENTRAL BANK, THE FEDERAL RESERVE” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/2014935544170791156

“Funny; folks were afraid to say the word ‘Jew,’ and to call George Soros and Rothschild names… I wasn’t afraid, I called their names, others watched and even talked about how imprudent I was… Now look at the state of our country…” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/2064357185996406864

A meme claiming that both major parties are run by Jews and utilized the antisemitic “happy merchant” caricature https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/2095926414545416659

“I wonder why it is that all of the people I dearly love for their courage and independence are hated by organized Jewry and are targeted for unemployment, bankruptcy, even death…” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/2095920907093213600

An image that read “Jews will organize as a group to deny that they’re a group.” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/2092907414299324867

An image that claimed that “Tsar Nicholas II was killed with his family as part of a ‘Jewish ritual murder’” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/2088604856495857968

“Jews run Argentina…” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/2088069439367319782

“Jews attempting to Ukraine-ize/Argentina-ize/Israel-ize South Africa” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/2046041191586943029

A headline that read “How Jew Tribe Mafia Took Over Corporate America” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/2088067894793883667

A picture of Otto Von Bismarck overlaid with the following quote: “I fear the Jewish bankers with their craftiness and tortuous tricks will entirely control the exuberant riches of America and use it to systematically corrupt modern civilization. The Jews will not hesitate to plunge the whole of Christendom into wars and chaos so that the earth should become their inheritance.” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/2071894190599131223

A photo claiming that Jews are “responsible for the Muslim and other third-world invasions of Western countries” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/2070498023935705236

A YouTube video claiming that “The REAL Mafia Was Jewish” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/2067937349443403811

A post endorsing a video from avowed neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/2067826595029565497

A picture of drag queens with the caption “No wonder their population is in real decline…” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/2094443538507346397

An article headlined “Why does Hollywood have to make everything gay?” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/1930507201711423915

“WTHeck?? US television is running an ad to encourage people to come out as gay saying that they won't believe the welcoming party waiting for them?????” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/1185768694833700864

A video titled “Who Is Behind the Trans Agenda” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/1641091771991052288

“The Green Party US is being ripped apart under the inconceivable guise of TRANS rights; I wonder how much the Democratic Party has to do with this destruction of the GPUS…” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/1418257973877555203

A video titled “Germany Takes Child Away From Muslim Parents Because They Teach Against Trans Lifestyle???” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/1656971977075093504

“HAVE YOU NOTICED?? That Hollywood and U.S. television are laden with super-macho women, LGBTQAI+, inadequate men, and positive euthanasia themes? Who is behind the strong depopulation messaging?” followed by a repost of a response containing a picture in question-and-answer format stating “It is [the Jews] again?” “It’s always [the Jews.]” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/2065768413046431978 https://x.com/CaligirlRefugee/status/2066089006106910732

“What I'm Reading Now: Who's Financing the Transgender Movement?” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/1141624027334631429

“Say WHAT?? Thomas Donnelly, PNAC principal author of Rebuilding America's Defenses is now a celebrated TRANSgender?? The trailer says that he didn't have an operation, he just wears a dress and a wig everyday!” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/1060439150724210688 https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/1060508385345363969

"’Hitler will emerge from the hatred that surrounds him now as one of the most significant figures who ever lived. He had a mystery about him in the way that he lived and in the manner of his death . . . He had in him the stuff of which legends are made.’ JFK 1945” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/1785584702419521778

“6. Hitler and Nazis did not meet a single Semite Israelite why they are accused of anti-Semitism? 7. Does fighting Amorite Hebrews and their product the Phoenicians or fighting Turkic Khazarians and their product the Vikings is called anti-Semitism?” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/1598941407921651713

“OK, I will make a term ‘JAT’ and tell the world that Jats are from rats. Then I make a murder squad and call it JATS and when police and people come after us we will call it anti-rat-ism and it is international animal rights crime. Go Kanye West! You are absolutely right." https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/1598941722675122182

“I wonder, was the COVID ‘vaccine’ a Jewish way of spitting??” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/2027297389200244743

“Seems that rape of children and adults of both sexes by Israelis is a Jewish value . . . (like abortion?)” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/1988799511016493216

“I’m glad Israel spent $32 million to stop Massie. That should stop the conspiracy theory that Jews control our government” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/2096078321020784942

A tweet sharing a video titled “1,200 Top Scientists And Scholars Make A Declaration! ‘There Is No Climate Emergency’” to which McKinney commented “SOME OF US KNEW IT WAS BOGUS FROM THE VERY MOMENT THEY GAVE AL GORE $1MILLION FOR HIS CLIMATE CHANGE NARRATIVE: FORGET 100% ANTHROPOGENICITY (WHILE THERE EXIST EMERGENCIES HAVING TO DO WITH SOLAR AND EARTH CYCLES).” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/1569190342364217344

“YouTube Demonetizes Another Truthteller: Maverickstar Reloaded Exposes Climate Change Lies . . .” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/1459267768109391873

“So, the Big Lie of ‘global warming’ becomes the Best Lie of Russia-induced Ice Age; however, some models of climate change that dispute 100% anthropogenic ‘global warming’ predict an Ice Age due to solar cycles. From Big Lie to Best Lie—still all lies.” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/1545555845642981378

“Earth Changes Coming that have nothing to do with so-called ‘100% Anthropogenic Global Warming,’ but that have everything to do with what is to come??” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/2012395776270287023

“LEADERSHIP LESSON #1: I was 30 years ahead of where the people of the US are now; imagine if they had listened then, we wouldn't have had the wars, weaponized immigration crisis, lies about global warming…” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/1834399484698128547

“Amid ‘Global Warming,’ Earth Temps Hit a New Low: -106.2 °F in Vostok, Antarctica” https://x.com/cynthiamckinney/status/1515566957201817603

Reposts as shared by Cynthia McKinney via her X account: