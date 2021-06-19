Rally for Julian Assange!

Downtown MKE 10:00 am Saturday just north of the Sunburst Sculpture | See Julian's Father & Brother #homerun4julian

MADISON, WI – As part of the #homerun4julian USA tour to save Julian's life, the Wisconsin Green Party is joining a "Meet the Shiptons: Julian Assange's Father and Brother" – public rally outside near the Sunburst Sculpture. Chat with the Shiptons as they discuss Julian – the peace advocate and publisher currently held in Belmarsh prison as the U.S. appeals.

In a case brought by the Trump administration, the U.K.'s Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled on January 4 that there should be "no extradition" of Julian Assange. This ruling was based on fears for his safety, given the prison conditions expected in the U.S.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland's DOJ is now appealing that ruling and Assange remains confined in Belmarsh prison while the case winds its way through the U.K. courts. For information about the trial, which went largely unreported in the U.S., one can look here. Also, see the interview Amy Goodman conducted of John and Gabriel last week on June 11 for Democracy Now!

Peace Action Wisconsin is co-sponsoring John and Gabriel's visit to Milwaukee along with AssangeDefense, which is co-chaired by Daniel Ellsberg, Noam Chomsky and Alice Walker. We are in solidarity with the Juneteenth celebration occurring in Milwaukee.

