Rally for Reproductive Rights in Portland, OR

Join the Pacific Green Party of Oregon this coming Saturday Oct 2 as we Rally for Full Reproductive Rights for Women.

We will meet at 10:00 am at Zell's Cafe to discuss events and organizing in the Portland area. Wear Green & bring signs. Around 10:45 we'll walk to Revolution Hall, to meet the Rally for Reproductive Rights, which starts at 11:00 a.m. Please email [email protected] if you are planning to join us.

Other upcoming events, meetings

3rd Saturday of the month - Volunteer onboarding meeting

2nd and 4th Saturday of the month - Media & Communications Committee (Green Creatives Collective) meeting

We are looking for people with creative skills (graphic art to prepare the materials for next year campaigns, writers) as well as people who want to help update the database and do phone calling.

Campaign Finance Reform

the campaign is in the final stages of preparing to launch the ballot measure drive. Again, looking to identify creatives and volunteers to collect 10 signatures from family and friends - due to COVID we need more folk involved at the local level

Oregon People's Rebate is currently collecting signatures, please visit opr2022.org for more information.

Important initiatives currently underway

Redistricting - review proposed plans through the League of Women Voters site (LWVOR.ORG)

Multnomah Charter review and Portland Charter Review are currently reviewing their charter

We would like a couple of volunteers to represent us with police accountability coalition in Portland

Campaign Skills Share is scheduled for February 19, 2022. A roundtable on surveillance and propaganda will take place.

Convention in December 5, 2022 to focus on bylaw proposals and campaigns for 2022

Other announcements

If your local chapter has announcements or events, please send those to [email protected]. We are aiming to send an email blast on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month. Deadline for submission (with brief final text and associated image) is Tuesday evening before the blast.

If you contacted us through the website

We are having more people contact us than we can reply. Please join us for the volunteer onboarding meetings; 3rd Saturday of the month, 11am. Link located at pacificgreens.org/events

