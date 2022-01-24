The Fight for Voter Democracy: Ranked Choice Voting and Proportional Representation

The Ballot Access Committee of the Green Party of the United States held a webinar presentation on Sunday, January 23 celebrating Ranked Choice Voting Day. Together, let's build a real movement away from an electoral system based on the politics of fear, "lesser-evilism" and division and give a just platform for the greater good!

The presentation focused on what Ranked Choice Voting and Proportional Representation are and how enacting both could transform the landscape of U.S. politics. The panelists also discussed where proportional voting and RCV have already been successfully implemented, and how we must be diligent to make sure that they are not gamed for the benefit of only the wealthiest parties and candidates.

Participants:

Howie Hawkins –2020 Green Party US Nominee for President

Diane Silver – Representative, FairVote

Lynne Serpe – Political consultant and former candidate

Robin Harris – Candidate for Florida State Representative

Matthew Hoh – Candidate for U.S. Senate