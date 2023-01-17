A reflection on Dr. Rev Martin Luther King, Jr.; his life and legacy

As I reflect on this "King Day" and the weekend of service projects, commemorative marches, and also the series of anti-war activities that honor his legacy and where we are in this country and the world on this 54th anniversary of his death it seems that so much has changed but so little has changed. We are still fighting the issues in many of our communities. Hate crimes, violence, criminalization of the poor, racism, sexism, and homophobia and even transphobia are on the rise. The planet is dying, and people are hurting, and there are those who play politics with our lives as if no one really matters. While the rich get richer, and the poor get poorer.

This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington where Dr. King delivered the famous "I Have a Dream" speech. But lesser-known speeches about the Vietnam War and war in general, about poverty and equality, would be appropriate now and these messages and warnings from Dr. King would most likely make King the closest to being a Green than many other civil rights leaders of his day. I am certain that if he were alive, he would "get us" and even fight for us to be present at all the tables where justice was discussed or being fought for.

Knowing this and living in the shadow of his legacy is what has inspired me. I was born the year Rev. Dr. King was murdered. In many ways, it feels like I was born at the right time to be a living heir to his message. So yes, I am trying to be the dream, to fulfill the dream and to carry on his legacy that lives in all of us. It is also his legacy that compels me to be Green. To fight fascism, warmongering, Neo-colonialism, hatred, oppression, poverty, and the destruction of our planet.



His legacy compels me above all else to fight for our common humanity, realizing that our progressive movements and communities can only survive and thrive if we build together, to tear down the walls that divide us. As we think about and reflect on the man and the legacy, each of us should figure out where we fit in. And if you are like me, you probably will see that you fit in right here in the Green Party.



So, if you are out there and you see yourself as I do, we need you. We need you to be active in your local areas, in your states, in our caucuses. We need you to be the Green Party every day, in every way.



So, if you are out there and you see yourself as I do, if you can help us build a strong Green Party that stands for people and planet over profit and politics.

Give us your time. Give us your vote. And give us your support. I am urging you to support the National Green Party and the National Black Caucus as we lift up our voices and make the legacy of Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King a reality for our communities and yours.



In solidarity,

Darryl! LC Moch

Co-chair, National Black Caucus

Chair, DC Statehood Green Party



P.S. We need all of our allies across the nation, to stand with us as we fight for DC Statehood; The colony of nearly 700,000 disenfranchised people in the Nation's Capitol of these United States of America with no representation in congress and no autonomy of our own affairs or government.