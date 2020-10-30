Remember to vote ... only four days to election day
Learn about Green candidates and our positions on the CA propositions and VOTE TODAY!
- Look up ballot drop box LOCATIONS;
- Vote in-person or early at your POLLING PLACE;
- TAKE YOUR BALLOT WITH YOU.
Same-day, in-person voter registration with a conditional ballot at your POLLING PLACE
Track your Ballot to see when it has been mailed, received and counted!
Report any voter intimidation to the Election Protection Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683).
