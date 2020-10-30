Remember to vote ... only four days to election day

Learn about Green candidates and our positions on the CA propositions and VOTE TODAY!

Look up ballot drop box LOCATIONS ;





; Vote in-person or early at your POLLING PLACE ;





; TAKE YOUR BALLOT WITH YOU.

Same-day, in-person voter registration with a conditional ballot at your POLLING PLACE

Track your Ballot to see when it has been mailed, received and counted!

Report any voter intimidation to the Election Protection Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683).

#VoteGreen