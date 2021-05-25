Remembering George Floyd

Anniversary of the Murder Of George Floyd, MN Green Party Demands Reforms Now!

The murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin — who has been convicted of murder — and the response by the community afterward shook the world. The Green Party of Minnesota is glad that the family of George Floyd will visit the White House. However, some of our members would feel more safe going to work, having their children play, going to school, and raising children in Minnesota and across the United States if the state and the federal government would pass meaningful legislation for Black Americans.

The Green Party of Minnesota is calling on President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — who would not have been in office without the energy of the Black Lives Matter Movement and the 90% of the Black voters — to not to just meet with the family of George Floyd but to sign an executive order for the George Floyd Act and HR40 that has immediate relief attached to it for the American Descendants of Chattel Slavery. It would include direct cash payment for COVID Relief and ending qualified immunity for police officers. We encourage the house and senate to vote for the bills before them that will improve the safety of Black Americans not just in Minnesota, but across the whole country.

“It’s a shame that no meaningful police accountability measures came out of the Minnesota state capitol this Legislative session,” said Black Caucus of The Green Party of Minnesota endorsed candidate for Saint Paul School Board Jennifer McPhearson. "We need new, bold leadership that is going to get things done at the local state and federal level. The George Floyd Act will save lives."

“The direct action that was taken last year resulting from the public murder of George Floyd is just the first step in making direct change happen. Our work doesn’t stop, we must apply constant pressure to help end the violence against Americans by the hands of police.”

We call on everyone to reach out to your representative in Congress and demand that HR 40 and the George Floyd Act be passed. Also, call Governor Walz and demand a special session that includes deep reforms to how policing is done in Minnesota.

Courtesy of MNGreens.org