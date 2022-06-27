Remembering the start of the Korean War

The twin-underpass railroad bridge at No Gun Ri, South Korea, in 1960. Ten years earlier, the U.S. military killed a large number of South Korean refugees under and around the bridge, early in the Korean War.

72 years ago, on June 25, 1950, the Korean War began after a series of cross-border conflicts. Member of the International Committee of the Green Party of the United States Austin Bashore honors the memory of those killed in No Geun Ri.

There is still no peace treaty signed to end the Korean War.

Photograph courtesy of the No Gun Ri International Peace Foundation