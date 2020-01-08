Rent Reduction Now!

As you know, rent in California has skyrocketed for many families. Too many corporate landlords have taken advantage. Too many people are out on the street, and even children are worried that their family could be next.



That’s why our Green Party campaign for Congress is calling for a bold new policy: National Rent Reduction. Rent shouldn't be more than 15% of a family’s income (Californians now pay around 40% of income on rent).

People say rent reduction can’t be done—but of course it can. Congress could pass a National Rent Reduction Act.



