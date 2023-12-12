Jason Call: House Republicans are about to get their wish

I’m taking a pause on talking about international policy for a moment to talk about something alarming happening right here at home.

House Republicans are quietly drafting legislation that would let a small batch of lawmakers completely destroy Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid using closed-door committee meetings, totally out of sight of the American people.

I’m joining with grassroots organizations and campaigns all across the country to demand that Democrats fight to protect Social Security and healthcare by voting NO on any legislation to destroy our social safety net. Will you join me?

In his very first speech after “winning” Speaker of the House, the Christofascist Mike Johnson demanded that House Republicans fast-track a fiscal commission that could take Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid behind closed doors and gut them.



We know this playbook, because we’ve seen it before. Republicans run their plans in secret out of the public eye. Democrats know all about it and don’t do anything meaningful to stop it.



Some of them are even in on it.



My opponent, Rick Larsen, the Democrat who’s held this seat for 24 years, once colluded with Republicans like Devin Nunes and Ron Paul to propose major cuts to Social Security – claiming “all options for mandatory and discretionary spending and revenues must be on the table.”



So we’re shining a light on this nefarious plot and forcing them to be accountable to the American people.

This issue is not up for debate. The American people clearly want Social Security expanded, not cut. We see that in the polls showing 80% of the country wants Congress to protect both Social Security and Medicare.



That’s why they want to move the conversation to secret committee meetings, out of the public eye and away from any hint of accountability.



This is nothing less than a death panel for Medicare and Social Security, and we won’t let it stand. Add your name now.





Republicans have been salivating for a way to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for decades. They depend on these fly-by-night tactics and dress the language up as “fiscal responsibility.”



But there is nothing fiscally responsible about letting millions of our grandparents and our friends and neighbors living with disabilities go hungry or without care.



Thank you for adding your voice.



In solidarity,

Jason