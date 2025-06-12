Resist ICE Raids in California

We’re writing to you today with deep concern and urgent resolve.

Over the past several days, violent and militarized raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have terrorized communities across California—in Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco. These were not ordinary enforcement actions. They were coordinated acts of state-sponsored intimidation, ordered by the Trump administration, designed to sow fear in working-class neighborhoods.

In Los Angeles alone, more than 40 people were detained. Federal agents in tactical gear descended on homes, businesses, and even family restaurants—often without judicial warrants. In San Francisco, ICE agents detained at least 15 individuals during routine check-ins, including a 3-year-old child. Families were held overnight without food or information about their deportation status.

And in a further escalation, more than 2,000 National Guard and 700 marines were deployed to Los Angeles, California, without the governor’s consent—underscoring the authoritarian nature of this assault on our communities.

The Latinx Caucus of the Green Party of the United States unequivocally condemns these raids. We refuse to be silent.

These actions are an affront to the values we hold as Greens: human rights, justice, and solidarity. California is home to the largest undocumented population in the country—people who are essential to our economy, our communities, and our culture. To target them is to target the very soul of this country.

We echo the words of Iranian journalist Ariana Afshar: California will not stand for this.

Neither will we.

We are calling on Green Party members—especially those on the West Coast—to take immediate action:

To our immigrant community members and allies: you are not alone. Know your rights. Connect with local legal aid and advocacy groups like Immigrant Legal Resource Center. And please reach out—we are here for you, and we will continue to organize alongside you.

The Latinx Caucus of the Green Party stands in unwavering solidarity with all those affected by these raids. We will not stop fighting until every family is safe, and every person is treated with dignity.

In solidarity and resistance,

The Latinx Caucus

Green Party of the United States

📧 [email protected] | 🌐 www.latinxgreens.org

If you'd like to discuss how you or your local chapter can get involved, or need support responding to actions in your area, don’t hesitate to contact us directly.

