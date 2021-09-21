Restore Respect, Dignity, and most of all, Truth, in Chester

I'm running for Chester City Council to restore our city's leadership to these values of Respect, Dignity, and most of all, Truth.

Chester is at a critical juncture, and Kearni Warren is running for office to ensure her hometown grows in the right direction. To really see what's at stake in this race, please check out Kearni's new campaign video:

With only 42 days left until the election, Kearni is counting on your support to lead the pack this November. We hope that we can continue to count on your support as the campaign trail progresses. Any contribution made goes a long way for justice.

Kearni Warren For Chester City Council

Website: www.Warren4Chester.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kearniwarrenforchester

Twitter: https://twitter.com/kearniwarren

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kearniwarren/