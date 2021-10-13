Calling All Greens: Participate in Revising GPNY Platform

ALBANY, NY – The Green Party of New York (GPNY) is continuing its review of our state party platform and we want your input! We are inviting all registered Greens in New York State, and GPNY Supporting Members not legally eligible to register to vote, to contribute proposed planks and amendments on the topics you know and care about most. You can find the text of the present platform here: www.gpny.org/our_platform.

Over the next few months, we will reviewing Part II, Social Justice, Sections 8-12, covering

Cannabis Legalisation;

Criminal Justice and Prison Reform;

Immigrant Rights;

Indigenous Nations;

and Gun Violence.

The deadline for submitting proposed planks for discussion during this round of platform revisions is December 22.

This is a great opportunity for you to help sharpen our message with a statement that speaks to the issues of concern to you. We also encourage Green Party locals and affiliated counties to discuss the platform at their own meetings, and submit their group's ideas for platform changes.

Registration/Participate in the GPNY Platform Discussion Forum

To facilitate our discussions, GPNY will continue to use the ProBoards online discussion forum where you can submit your platform ideas and respond to what others are proposing. If you have not previously registered on ProBoards, go to http://gpnyplatform.freeforums.net/. Please incorporate some aspect of your name in your username. Once you've responded to an account activation email, a GP moderator will approve your registration. If you are not known to the moderators, you may be asked to fill out an enrollment verification form. Once the registration process is complete, you can log in at that same URL, set up your profile and notification preferences, review the instructions, and start commenting on existing planks or suggesting new ones!

If you aren't familiar with ProBoards, no problem! We have recorded a short training video to get you acclimated.

If you prefer not to register as a user of ProBoards, or if you are an ally of the Green Party but not a member, you may email your proposals to [email protected] for consideration or ask a Green Party member to sponsor and submit your ideas. If you suggest a platform revision via email expect a personal acknowledgment from a member of the committee. If you do not receive an acknowledgment within a short period it may mean that your email was not received and you should resubmit your proposal.

We look forward to working with you! Feel free to reach out if you have any questions!

In solidarity,

The GPNY Platform Committee

Green Party of New York

http://www.gpny.org/