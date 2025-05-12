Run Green in 2025!

Are you ready to stand up to make a difference?

You should run for office!

Our local and state Green Parties exist throughout the country. Greens become stronger as a political force when spirited young leaders with good ideas step up to serve their communities as elected or appointed officials.

We on the Coordinated Campaign Committee of the Green Party of the US have a mission to work with state parties to support local and state-level candidates who uphold and advance Green Party values.

The year 2025 will see hundreds of opportunities - especially at the local and state levels - for new political leadership to emerge and address issues often ignored by the capitalist parties of war and Wall Street. Help us challenge and defeat these entrenched establishment powers.

Public ownership/management of essential utilities and infrastructure

Fair progressive taxation

Sound environmental stewardship

Public education, housing and transportation

Quality Medicare For All

Greens already hold elected office all over the United States, working to enact Green ideas into public policy in their communities. Over 160 Greens currently hold elected office — in cities large and small, and in urban, suburban and rural areas across the nation. While elected Greens don’t get a lot of publicity working on municipal and county levels, the positive changes they are making are very real.

Visit our Run Green 2025! web page to learn about the GPUS Candidate Community, see some candidate profiles and learn how to get started soon to run for office in 2025.

GPUS Coordinated Campaign Committee

[email protected]