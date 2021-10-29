Samantha Pree-Stinson: It's almost Election Day





Help us hold signs and pass out informational flyers at the polls.

Register: bit.ly/SamForBETPolls .

Contact [email protected] with questions.

We have several events leading up to Election Day and then our celebration on election night. We would love for you to join us! Please connect with us at any of our events (even if you don’t sign up). Contact our team with any questions at [email protected]. We look forward to seeing you there!

On Saturday, October 30th, 2021 from 1:00 – 4:00 PM CT, join fellow Green Party endorsed candidates Kati Medford for Ward 13 and Samantha Pree-Stinson for Board of Estimate and Taxation to door knock in the 13th ward!

We will meet up at the NW Corner of Kenny Park (57th St & Humboldt Ave). Come for as long as you can.

Facebook RSVP

Phonebank

This is your last chance to phone bank with us and we need you!

Tell your neighbors why you're voting for Sam for the Minneapolis Board of Estimate &Taxation.

Join us on Sunday, October 31 at 2:00 p.m. CT. Sign up by sending us an email at [email protected]

Election Celebration Event

Join us for an evening of dancing, food and fun as we celebrate the election of Samantha Pree-Stinson to the Board of Estimate & Taxation! Featuring DJ Darling Nicque.

Make sure to RSVP!

ArtSpace Jackson Flats

901 18 1/2 Avenue

Minneapolis

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.