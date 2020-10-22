Savage says health care needs are Maine's top issue in Senate race

“We’re long overdue for universal health care,” Savage said in a recent interview. “Now that we’re in the middle of a public health crisis I think a lot of people realize ‘Oh this is why we need national health care.’”

Savage is the only person in the Senate race supporting Medicare for All. She says the country can afford it, but corporations and the wealthy are in the way.

“What we also see is that many wealthy corporations in this country pay no taxes. They have put wealthy people in Congress to write the tax codes to benefit wealthy people… I think if the wealthy paid their fair share of taxes in this country we wouldn’t have the question of how are we going to pay for it,” Savage said.

Savage also blames big corporations for blocking action on climate change, another of her major issues.

“We’re in a climate emergency. I feel like young people look at my generation and say what part of emergency don’t you get?"

Savage is supporting the controversial Green New Deal, saying it would help create thousands of union jobs, along with reducing greenhouse gas emissions causing climate change.

Savage says a majority of Mainers want strong action for climate change, just as she says they support universal health care.