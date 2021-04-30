Save The Date

Green Party of California General Assembly

Saturday, June 19 - Sunday, June 20

Mark your calendars! The Green Party of California (GPCA) will hold a statewide General Assembly. This is the primary decision-making body of the GPCA and consists of delegates from each active county organization. All Greens are welcome to attend this online meeting. We will share more information when available, so keep an eye on our GA webpage for details coming soon.

