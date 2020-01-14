South Central Michigan Greens schedule January meeting

South Central Michigan Greens to Meet Saturday, January 18 1-3pm at Emmett Township Biggby's

On Agenda: Recapping 2019 Contacts with Activists, Scheduling Local Activities for New Election Year

The South Central Michigan Greens local will hold its monthly meeting 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18 at Biggby's Coffee, 1125 East Michigan Avenue, west off I-94's Exit 104 in Emmett Township near Battle Creek.



South Central Michigan Greens

https://www.facebook.com/SCMiGreens/



January 12, 2020



Co-founder John Anthony La Pietra of Marshall hopes to have updated information from some of the area activist groups who shared their causes with the local in 2019 -- Committee to Keep Rives Rural, Pledge to Repeal, and Extinction Rebellion of Southwest Michigan.



La Pietra will report on the newly approved schedule of 2020 statewide meetings of the Green Party of Michigan (GPMI), including the next meeting March 7 in Grand Rapids and the state nominating convention June 20 at Lansing Community College-West.



The national Green Party of the United States will hold its Presidential nominating convention at Wayne State University in Detroit July 9~12.



The local plans to host 2020 Labor History Walks in Marshall around both US and international Labor Days (May 1 and September 7).



The South Central Michigan Greens local serves Calhoun, Hillsdale, and Jackson Counties. Anyone in the area who is interested in discussing the Green Party's values and platform is welcome to attend either meeting. For more details and news about the SCMiG local, please visit its Facebook page.