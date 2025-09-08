Sean Dougherty: The Fight Against Pesticides

Virtual Town Hall - SATURDAY

I’m reaching out to invite you to an important Zoom event hosted by Sean Dougherty, featuring special guests Omar Dieguez, Providence Martinez Alaniz, Dr. Ann Lopez and Yanley Martinez. We will discuss Omar and Providence's hunger strike and the pressing issue of pesticide exposure in our community, as well as envision a pesticide-free future.

Sean will lead the conversation with our panelists, followed by a Q&A session in the final 40 minutes. This vital dialogue will address the realities of pesticide use in our neighborhoods, the responses (or lack thereof) from our elected officials, and Sean's vision for a healthier environment free from pesticides.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Time: 7:00 - 8:30 PM

Location: Register for Zoom Here

What we’ll cover:

Why the need for extreme tactics such as the hunger strike?

What actions has the community taken over the past few decades?

Why have these efforts been ineffective?

Who in the government are we trying to influence, and what are the major obstacles?

How can we address this issue?

What steps can we take to create change?

The impact of political and corporate influence.

Our Special Guests:

Omar Dieguez: A courageous Watsonville activist currently on a 30-day hunger strike to protest the use of pesticides near schools in the Pajaro Valley. Omar is demanding that local berry growers transition to organic farming practices to protect our children's health.

Providence Martinez Alaniz: Joining Omar in this critical hunger strike, Providence knows firsthand the devastating impact of pesticides. Two years ago, her daughter was exposed to pesticides at an afterschool program when chemicals drifted from a neighboring farm. "We need to bring awareness, we need to stop killing kids, we need to stop with the pesticides," Alaniz said on Tuesday.

Dr. Ann Lopez: A passionate advocate for farmworker families and the author of Farmworker's Journey. She is an environmental studies scholar, a member of the Society for the Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science (SACNAS), and the founder and executive director of the non-profit Center for Farmworker Families. Her efforts are centered on increasing awareness of the challenges faced by farmworkers and advocating for policies that enhance their financial stability, physical health, and overall well-being.

Yanley Martinez: A dedicated community organizer with Californians for Pesticide Reform and a former Greenfield school board trustee. Yanley is a strong voice for farmworker communities, advocating for policies that protect them from pesticide exposure. Her commitment to environmental justice and the health of children drives her work to transition agriculture to safer practices.

Register Now:

Don't miss this crucial conversation! Register for the Zoom event today:https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/nnoGpgT4T3qwnRW1Sxn9VQ

