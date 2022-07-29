Seattle March for #HealthcareJustice on July 30

Saturday, July 30 at Noon. 4351 S Othello St. Seattle

On July 30th, the Seattle March for #HealthcareJustice will take place on the 57th anniversary of the passage of Medicare!

You are invited to attend! Please RSVP here.

Details are still being worked out, so be sure to RSVP to stay up to date.

There are so many reasons to march for healthcare justice this year:

We are still deeply impacted by the COVID pandemic. A new study estimates that more than 330,000 lives could have been saved by universal healthcare .





. We just lost Roe v. Wade – now is the time to DEMAND universal healthcare with full coverage of abortion be passed immediately to remove all financial barriers to reproductive care.





Medicare is currently under the attack of privatization through the REACH program – we need the Biden administration to know that we see what’s happening, and we won’t stand for it.





We have a serious chance at getting statewide single-payer healthcare on the ballot for Washington state!





on the ballot for Washington state! The midterms are coming up soon and we need Medicare for All to be a non-negotiable electoral issue!

As with all marches, promotion and turnout are essential. Please share this action with as many people as possible and invite a friend or two to join you. We have just a few weeks before we march so this is an all-hands-on-deck moment!

This event is co-sponsored by Medicare for All EVERYWHERE, Whole Washington, the Seattle DSA Healthcare Working Group, and the Green Party of Seattle, and we expect this coalition to continue to grow. Last year’s event was an incredible success featuring fantastic speakers like Stephanie Gallardo, Nikkita Oliver, and Kshama Sawant!

We know that the community will come out again to march for healthcare justice! See you on the 30th!

Event cosponsors:

