Seattle Police Clash with Trans Rights Protesters at Anti-Trans Rally

On Saturday, May 24, 2025, Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood became the epicenter of a tense confrontation between law enforcement and protesters during a conservative Christian rally organized by Mayday USA. The event, held at Cal Anderson Park—a hub of Seattle’s LGBTQ+ community—was met with a vigorous counter-protest by approximately 500 individuals opposing the rally’s anti-trans and anti-queer rhetoric.

The rally, part of Mayday USA’s “#Dontmesswithourkids” tour, was perceived by many as provocatively held in the city’s LGBTQ+ neighborhood. Protesters clashed with police, leading to 23 arrests during a five-hour confrontation that involved shoving, thrown objects, and pepper spray.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell suggested the rally was intentionally provocative and noted anarchists infiltrated the protest, instigating violence.

Margaret Elisabeth, Chair of the Green Party of Washington and a transgender woman, condemned the police response, stating, “The disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters by Seattle police is unacceptable. We must stand united against hate and ensure the safety and dignity of all individuals, especially those from marginalized communities.”

The events of May 24 have sparked a broader conversation about the balance between free speech and the protection of vulnerable communities, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by the transgender community in the face of rising political and social tensions.

Link to the Green Party’s position statement on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity.

By Michael Doyle, Green Party of Washington

The featured image photo credit is unknown (email us to claim credit).