Self-sustained Community: Development vs Gentrification

A Black and Green Wednesday Program

ST LOUIS – In the past 50 years whole sections of cities all over this country have been deliberately bled to death. Once livable and vibrant communities like St. Louis’ northside and some areas in Kansas City, Mo. now resemble ghost towns that mirror the tragic, compounding effects of systemic racism, on-going governmental corruption, economic disinvestment and long-term neglect. Large areas are already blighted and/or slated for re-development—if city governments had their way.

7:00 p.m. Central Time

Wednesday February 3, 2021

Our panel will address the following questions:

What should self-sustained and viable neighborhoods look like?





What does it take to turn neighborhoods back into vibrant areas that serve their residents instead of enriching developers?





What role can and do reparations play in this context?





How can we stem gentrification?





Where and how do we start to accomplish these goals?

Participants currently scheduled include

Herdosia “Kalambayi” Bentum , St. Louis City aldermanic candidate for Ward 3 (endorsed by Gateway Green Alliance)





, St. Louis City aldermanic candidate for Ward 3 (endorsed by Gateway Green Alliance) Tony Saper , City Council Member, Ward 1 North Kansas City, MO.





, City Council Member, Ward 1 North Kansas City, MO. Wale Amusa , Co-Chair Campaign for Respect, Fairness and Human Dignity.





, Co-Chair Campaign for Respect, Fairness and Human Dignity. Ticharwa Masimba , St. Louis City aldermanic candidate for Ward 21 (endorsed by Gateway Green Alliance).





, St. Louis City aldermanic candidate for Ward 21 (endorsed by Gateway Green Alliance). Coffee Wright, UAPO and Green Party, Moderator



Sponsored by Missouri Green Party, Green Party of St. Louis/Gateway Green Alliance, Green Party of Kansas City, United African Peoples Organization (UAPO), and African People's Socialist Party.

For more information, visit www.gateway-greens.org or call 314-727-8554.