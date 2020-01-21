Urgent Action Alert: Please sign the Public Banking support letter!

SAN JOSE, CA – With the CA Public Banking Act, AB857 being signed into law in October 2019, efforts towards creating public banks have forged ahead.



Los Angeles City Council has already voted to move forward with hiring consultants to conduct a viability study and create a business plan for a municipal public bank to be submitted to the California Department of Business Oversight for approval.

On January 28th, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, who are generally supportive of public banking, will be looking into the next steps and they need to know about the strong support among organizations and community members for a public bank right here in Santa Clara County! THEY NEED TO HEAR FROM YOU NOW !

Steps to take

Please ALSO share this link (http://bit.ly/PublicBankSCC1) with your local groups and networks and ask them to sign our letter. This letter of support will be presented to the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors by the South Bay Progressive Alliance’s Public Banking Action Team members for consideration at the Board's January 28th meeting.

2 - Attend the January 28th Meeting and Speak up for Public Banking

Please join us at the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors January 28th meeting and raise your voice during public comments in support of a Santa Clara County Public Bank. The meeting will begin at 1:30 pm at the County Building at 70 W Hedding St. San José, CA 95110. Look for the upcoming meeting agenda here.



3 - Urge your Santa Clara County Supervisor to move forward with creating a Public Bank!

Contact the County Supervisors Clerk to ask for their support.

Together, we can help our communities and local economy thrive by urging the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors to support Public Banking!



Print / share this information with your groups and networks! Learn more about public banking at: https://www.publicbankinginstitute.org

Help Us Gather Signatures for the Schools and Communities First Campaign!

The Green Party of Santa Clara County has endorsed this important initiative and urges your support NOW!



Schools & Communities First will close Proposition 13's property tax loophole to make sure big corporations pay their fair share of taxes. It will reclaim over $12 billion per year to restore resources for K-12 schools, community colleges, and local communities. It will protect homeowners and renters by maintaining tax protections for all residential property, and it will ensure that the money raised goes directly to our schools and communities.



Learn more HERE. Print and share this short BRIEF with your groups and communities!

Contact us to join our volunteers collecting signatures to make sure this initiate will appear on the November 2020 ballot. Thank you!

Reclaiming the Real legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King

Saturday, January 18, 2:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library One Washington Square, San José, California 95192

Join us in celebrating the 91st birth anniversary of Dr. King by remembering him first as a leader who struggled for racial equality, social justice, labor rights, peace, and against the entire system that reproduces inequality and violence. Community leaders will speak and there will be a session of Multi-cultural drumming, Proclamations on Dr. King's birthday, Readings of excerpts from several of Dr. King's most momentous speeches, and the Dance of Peace.

More information can be found here.

This event is free and open to the public and wheelchair accessible.

Monthly Meeting - Green Party of Santa Clara County

Thursday, January 30, 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

San José Peace & Justice Center, 48 S 7th Street, San Jose, 95112

Join the Santa Clara County Green Party for our monthly meeting to learn about our plans and activities. RSVP Here.

Canvass with Jake Tonkel for San José City Council D6

Every Sunday, 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. (in two shifts)

Jake's House, RSVP for Address

Join Santa Clara Greens and friends to canvass with Jake and bring his message of a San José For All to the D6 community! We will start at 9 am with a 30 min canvassing training then head out to knock on doors. Remember to wear conformable shoes. Jake will have bagels, canvassing literature and materials for everyone.Those attending will be sent more details prior to Sunday!

RSVP HERE and SHARE Jake's website and FaceBook page!

Our Green Candidates Build People-Focused Platforms and Policies!

Learn more about our two endorsed Green Party presidential candidates for the March 2020 primary: former NY Governor candidate Howie Hawkins, and Ohio Green Dario Hunter.

Santa Clara County Green Party

