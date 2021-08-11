Join Us In Solidarity With Cuba!

Cuba: Expression of Solidarity - Wednesday, August 11 at 5:30 pm, One Gateway, Newark NJ

Join members of the YES-Young EcoSocialists Caucus, GPNJ LatinX Caucus, Green Party of New Jersey and other coalition members. This event is part of a monthly series where NJ supporters of peace and opponents of war and imperialism unite at the US Senate offices of Booker and Menendez – 2 Senators who regularly vote for U.S militarism, starvation sanctions and war – see photo with full list of points of unity of the monthly events.

This next event will highlight support for the Cuban nation and people in their efforts to stave off growing hostilities including the illegal and murderous blockade, covert and overt actions and threat of possible military action by the US and or its military partners.

We are hoping that many organizations and national struggles will provide representative presentations of solidarity at this event – not only with Cuba but with other nations and peoples facing U.S. blockades, sanctions and regime change military operations.

You can read more about the event here.