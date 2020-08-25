Statement from the Montana Green Party

The Montana Green Party is disappointed at the decision to once again remove us from the state ballot as a voting option, in what is starting to become a trend to prevent green activism. Many thousands of registered voters signed petitions to include the party on the ballot both in 2018 and 2020, both times would have ensured statewide green ballot access for two election cycles.

Since our prior removal from the ballot in 2018, our primary goal is the focus on growing the party within the state, especially at the local level. This includes offices for mayor, city council, school board, county races, and at the very most Legislative State House and State Senate districts.



Knowing that the petition signing in 2020 was devised and led by the MT GOP as a means of trying to sway National Congressional and Senatorial races, we quickly made it clear on March 3rd, 2020 that we had no intention of running national candidates for the US HOUSE and SENATE. We also made it clear that unless candidates for US HOUSE and SENATE reached our or responded to us would be publicly disavowed.

Of all candidates who filed to run as Green in MT 2020, both we and the Green Party of the US have only managed to establish contact with or be reached out to by Roy Davis for Attorney General, and Gary Marbut for Senate District 47.

In the appeal to reinstate the party back on the ballot, The MT Democrats have resorted to purposefully misconstrue and misrepresent our March 3rd Statements, which clearly refer to only US HOUSE and SENATE candidates, as an argument against the campaigns of Mr. Davis and Mr. Marbut, slandering them as the "false." As a matter of fact, the only public disavowing made on this page has been of US HOUSE candidate John Gibney, and 'Go Green MT,' a privately funded PAC promoting Wendie Fredrikson.

Even though we may not be reinstated to the ballot this November, we will not give up our efforts to ensure progressive voices are heard in this state and nation. As such, The next Virtual State Meeting will propose the following endorsements:

Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker for President and Vice President of the United States.

for President and Vice President of the United States. Roy Davis for MT Attorney General.

for MT Attorney General. Gary Marbut for Montana Senate District 47.

Montana Green Party

August 20, 2020