Statement on US Supreme Court's possible overturn of Roe vs. Wade

The US Supreme Court's conservative majority is poised to overturn Roe vs. Wade using arguments that impose control over women's bodies that existed before the historic 1973 decision. Going back even to when slavery was allowed to exist.

We must move forward. Slavery in any form should be outlawed, including having the power over a woman's right to choose to be pregnant or not. I am pro-choice, pro-women's rights.

As a candidate for California governor in 2022, I strongly protest any decisions by the courts, state legislatures, Congress, or the presidency that will gut or remove Roe vs. Wade.

Luis J. Rodríguez

May 13, 2022

www.luis4governor.org

