Stay in the streets – LA belongs to us

I’m going to tell you something you won’t hear from a single other candidate in this race, maybe not from any politician in America

While the pundits whimper about “decorum” and the political class hides behind words like “de-escalation,” the real answer is simple…

To hell with that.

Get in the streets. Stay in the streets. Lock arms and raise your voice – because no city, no state, no federal jackboot has the right to tell you when or how to demand justice.

Los Angeles doesn’t belong to the police. It doesn’t belong to ICE. It doesn’t belong to Trump or Newsom. LA belongs to us.

The ruling class tells YOU to obey the law while they break it behind closed doors and at gunpoint. They use legalese to sanitize their cruelty and send cowards in kevlar to enforce it.

David Huerta—President of SEIU California—stood in peaceful protest, carrying the conscience of 750,000 union workers.

They beat him for it. They arrested him for it. And that was a message meant for all of us.

And here’s our answer: we stand with labor. We stand with every neighbor who boxed out ICE or sent them running.

We join the call for a general strike in Los Angeles now.

Because it is not lawsuits or press releases that stop fascism. It’s solidarity. And solidarity is a verb.

We are not going to get to justice without MASSIVE civil disobedience. That is the truth.

Advocating for obedience to unjust laws is immoral. Law is a function of power, not principle.

And when people without principle make laws, people with principles are required to disobey.

And if saying that makes me unelectable in the eyes of the powerful, good.

I’m not here to comfort them. I’m here to confront them.

California has the power to lead a political and spiritual awakening in this country. And we’re going to prove it—not with press statements, but with direct action rooted in justice, history, and the will of the people.

Peace and Power,

Butch Ware